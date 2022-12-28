Community news / Denmark / Finland / Iceland / Indonesia / Sweden

First NordCham Indonesia Sustainability Committee Meeting in 2023

2023’s first Sustaianability Committe meeting will focus on best sustainability practices, Indonesia’s SDG’s and updates on CSR regulations. Archive image

NordCham Indonesia has announced it is time for an additional round of the NordCham Sustainability Committee Meeting. The event will take place 8 February 2023.

The Chamber declares the Nordic countries are at the forefront of sustainability globally and initiates the Sustainability Committee Meetings in line with the Nordic countries’ pledge to make the Nordic region the most sustainable in the world and to take on international leadership in the fight against climate change

The meeting will focus on supporting the government of Indonesia in reaching its SDG Goals, sharing experiences and best practices on operating a business sustainably in Indonesia and updates on regulations related to CSR and sustainable development.

All Nordic companies with an interest in abovementioned topics are welcome to join although a NordCham Indonesia membership is required.

Source and additional information: https://nordchamindonesia.glueup.com/event/nordcham-sustainability-committee-meeting-69027/

