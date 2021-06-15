NordCham Philippines concerned with seafarers’ mental health

NordCham Philippines will team up with several partners to address the what, why, and how relating to improving seafarers’ mental health and well-being in an upcoming webinar on 23 June.

Seafarers make up a large share of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and as such are of vital importance for the Philippine economy at large. These men and women often spend long consecutive periods at sea, away from home and family. Seafarer mental health and well-being have increasingly become on the radar as a topic of concern for the maritime industry.

With a large segment of the European business community in particular active in manning and shipping, this topic specifically addresses best practices on seafarers’ mental health and well-being.

The event is organized by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in the Philippines with the support of the Dutch Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines and together with the German-Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, NordCham Philippines, and the Philippine-Norwegian Business Council.

The event is free. Find more information and register here.