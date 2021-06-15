Norwegian People’s Aid conducts explosives training in Vietnam

Norwegian People’s Aid Vietnam is for the first time conducting an intensive course on International Mine Action Standards Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Level 3 in the central Quang Tri Province of Vietnam, the Norwegian Embassy in Hanoi shared in a recent update.

The course is instructed by Mr. Paul Eldred, NPA Vietnam Technical Field Manager (EOD) at Project RENEW in Quang Tri Province, who has over 25 years of experience in the EOD, search, and mine-warfare fields. The training course lasts over three weeks and aims to give NPA’s most senior technical staff the skills and knowledge they need to achieve the IMAS (International Mine Action Standards) EOD Level 3 competency.

The eight trainees are eight senior national staff members from NPA’s projects in Quang Binh, Quang Tri, and Thua Thien Hue. They are team leaders, supervisors, and operations managers, who have been working for NPA for years. Successful graduates will become some of the highest-trained EOD technicians in NPA Vietnam.

One of the key objectives that NPA has committed to since its first program in Vietnam in 2007 is to ensure that Vietnam has qualified personnel capable of dealing with residual explosive ordnance in the long term. This training course is an affirmation of such commitment.

