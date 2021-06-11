Community news / Denmark / Finland / Iceland / Norway / Philippines / Sweden

NordCham Philippines and IWG Plc. host RE-DO 2021 workshop

NordCham Philippines and IWG Plc. invites you to a virtual event with Lars Wittig, Country Manager IWG Plc.​ Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, S. Korea, VP Sales ASEAN, S. Korea on 22 June from 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM

During the workshop you will learn:

HOW TO Reinvent yourself, your organization, and reengineer your business.

HOW TO Live your business, and identify the key factors to success.

HOW TO Lead your team in a time of change

The workshop will be sharing the best practices and real-life cases.

The workshop is free for NordCham members, Non-members fee is 500 PHP (*For a limited time, you may use this LINK to register and get the guest ticket at a discounted rate.) 

