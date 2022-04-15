Official launching of Stockholm+50 National Consultations in Vietnam

On 13 April, the Embassy of Sweden in Hanoi, UNDP, and the Institute of Strategy and Policy on Natural Resources and Environment (ISPONRE) under MONRE jointly organized the official launch of the Stockholm+50 National Consultations in Vietnam to bring the views of the Vietnamese people to the global stage on the key challenges that people and planet are facing.

In a statement covering the background and the Launch, the Embassy of Sweden in Hanoi says:

In 1972, leaders from 113 countries came together in Stockholm, Sweden, for the first-ever United Nations Conference on the Human Environment, concluding that humanity’s own activities are the principal determinants of our future.

Now, 50 years later, the world faces a triple planetary crisis of climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss, as well as other planetary ills, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UN General Assembly has decided to convene a high-level meeting entitled “Stockholm+50: a healthy planet for the prosperity of all – our responsibility, our opportunity”, to define urgent, concrete actions we as a people can take to protect our planet to ensure a strong, long-term foundation for a green, inclusive future.

The meeting will be hosted in Stockholm, Sweden, on 2-3 June 2022 by the Government of Sweden, with support from the Government of Kenya.

While opening the event, Ambassador Ann Måwe said, “The future is common. We must share it together. We will create it together.’ Those are the words of late Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme, still echoing today 50 years after he started them. Stockholm+50 aims to substantially contribute to accelerating the necessary green and sustainable transition. Time is running out and the global challenges we face must be met with a collective response that drives action on the ground.”

The lead-up to the conference will be an inclusive process to bring in a diversity of voices. Vietnam is one of 58 countries to organize multi-stakeholder national consultations to inform the discussions at the global conference. In collaboration with partners, UNDP will conduct a series of national consultations in Vietnam.

The recommendations from the consultations will be combined into a Viet Nam report and contribute to shaping key messages at the global Stockholm Plus 50 Conference for addressing the climate crisis we face.

The famous UN short film that brings a ferocious, talking dinosaur to the United Nations’ headquarters to urge more climate action from global leaders, was also screened at the Launch with the voice talent of diva My Linh. Frankie the Dino made a special guest appearance with the message: Don’t choose extinction, save the human species “before it’s too late”.

Youth, more than anyone, understands that time is running out. Therefore, a parallel series of dedicated national dialogues with Vietnamese children and youth will be conducted to produce a separate mini report to share their views with national and global leaders.