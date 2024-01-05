A Norwegian venture into hotel entrepreneurship in Cambodia

In 2003, Norwegian Karl Johan Remoy embarked on a journey. A journey that would take him from being a globetrotting consultant to becoming an entrepreneur in Cambodia’s hotel industry.

Initially, Karl found himself traveling, while working as a consultant for various aid organizations such as USAID, AUSAID, the World Bank and UNICEF. But fate intervened, leading him to meet his future wife in Cambodia.

“Instead of finding myself, I found a wife. I’m still finding myself, I guess,” Karl reflects on the unexpected turn of events, emphasizing the perpetual nature of life.

What started as a pursuit of self-discovery turned into a long-term commitment to raising a family, while navigating the intricate web of professional and personal life.

An unexpected turn

As Karl delves into his career shift from a consultant to managing a research agency in Phnom Penh, Laos and Vietnam, he shares how six years in this role left him feeling unfulfilled, prompting a decision to prioritize family over a demanding career. A chance encounter with local entrepreneurs and a venture into the hotel industry marked the beginning of a new chapter.

“I’ve always wanted a hotel at the seafront with a sailboat and a restaurant. That has always been my dream. That hasn’t happened yet, but Monsoon Bassac is close to that,” Karl shares about his long-standing aspiration for getting into the hotel industry.

Reflecting on the challenges of managing a hotel, Karl’s story unfolds as he had to navigate the complexities of the hospitality industry, during setbacks like the impact of COVID-19.

“Ironically, we rented out Monsoon to a Chinese group right before the pandemic. This turned out to be a stroke of luck, saving us from the dire consequences of COVID-19. It’s a reminder that sometimes, unexpected paths can lead to unforeseen opportunities,” Karl shares about the challenging period.

When work becomes your life

After taking back the daily management from the Chinese Group, the Monsoon Bassac Hotel received a lot of bad reviews due to the lack of maintenance of the hotel by the Chinese Group.

“After COVID we opened the hotel too early. We ignored the impact of the downgraded facilities and the difficulty of finding qualified staff.” This caused Karl to move into the hotel, to help ensure customer service and improve the facilities.

“I don’t really run it. I’m just there now to secure that Monsoon runs smoothly.” His pragmatic approach to managing Monsoon Bassac reveals a hands-on commitment to its success.

“Many underestimate the impact of COVID, especially for developing economies like Cambodia. Before COVID we had no problem finding staff with a reasonable command of English. Nowadays this is a real problem. A lot of the youth has been affected by COVID. It has literally been two years without lectures and no follow up from the schools/universities. This has had a big effect on the learning process and affected the quality.”

Still Karl has a clear vision for the hotel. A boutique establishment strategically positioned in the heart of Cambodia’s bustling scenes.

“It’s strategically positioned in the midst of where everything happens. So, you can basically walk out of the door of the hotel and be surrounded by Cambodia,” Karl shares.

More than just a hotel

In contemplating Monsoon Bassac’s future, Karl’s vision is clear. He sees the hotel as a dynamic hub for unique experiences, blending cultural immersion and sustainable tourism.

“It’s supposed to be a kind of a boutique hotel, but we don’t want people to just come and stay with us. We want them to go and experience the country,” Karl says – showing that his vision for Monsoon Bassac as a gateway to experiencing the richness of Cambodia extends beyond the confines of the small boutique hotel’s walls.

Collaborations with local sports clubs, tour organizers and a commitment to community engagement underline Karl’s aspiration to elevate Monsoon beyond conventional hospitality. Karl’s strategic foresight and passion promise a future where Monsoon Bassac not only thrives as a business but also becomes a catalyst for authentic Cambodian experiences. Karl wishes to showcase the country’s diverse offerings beyond Siem Reap – from the Mekong River to beautiful islands and jungles. A desire that has become a focal point moving forward.

The vision extends to creating packages that cater to sports enthusiasts and explorers, turning the hotel into a hub for Khmer martial arts, kite boarding, motor cross and bicycle tours.

Thinking of introducing Scandinavian culinary delights

Another relatively new idea for the future of Monsoon Bassac is to infuse the Cambodia located hotel with the flavors of Scandinavia. Reflecting on past culinary endeavors, he contemplates the possibility of introducing Norwegian cuisine to the hotel’s offerings.

With a nod to the diverse palette of his homeland, Karl envisions a culinary experience that marries the distinctive tastes of Norway with Cambodia’s rich gastronomic heritage. The prospect of a Norwegian chef bringing a touch of the Nordic to Phnom Penh aligns seamlessly with Monsoon Bassac’s commitment to providing guests with a uniquely memorable stay.

“I think that would be a success if we can find a good chef willing to take on the challenge. Someone who is willing to move here. Norwegians are not all that adventurous. They like to stay home. They don’t like to travel and see the world. They’re kind of happy where they are, so it might prove difficult,” Karl adds, with an understanding smile.

From self-discovery to finding his home

What started out as a journey of self-discovery, has turned into a Nordic inspired, charming boutique hotel, located in the capital of Cambodia. From the challenges of finding the right cuisine, dealing with bad reviews, and managing partnerships, Karl’s story unfolds with a blend of realism and determination, by offering a glimpse into the challenges, passions, and dreams that come with hotel management in a foreign land.

