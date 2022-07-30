Nordic Film Festival in Singapore

Nordic Film Festival returns this year to Singapore with films from Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden. Exclusively showing at The Projector with a curated selection of new Scandinavian films previously unreleased in Singapore.

Four films – one each from Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden – will be the focus of the festival, which runs in August from 11 until 21

Thu 11 Aug, 8.00pm

The Danish drama A Taste Of Hunger is opening the festival. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Katrine Greis-Rosenthal star as Carsten and Maggie, a power couple running a popular restaurant. The problem is that they do not have any Michelin stars. Which will they put first – their Michelin ambitions or marriage?

Fri 12 Aug, 8.30pm



The Norwegian film Sonja – The White Swan is a film about one of the world’s greatest athletes and the inventor of modern figure skating, Sonja Henie, who decides to go to Hollywood in 1936 to become a movie star. And she does, but everything has a prize. Her first film breaks the box office by selling the most tickets in the world in 1937. It is the story of a remarkable, iconic star who sacrificed everything to stay in the spotlight.

Fri 19 Aug, 8.30pm

The Swedish film Tigers is a life or death journey through the modern soccer industry. With pitch-black humour and a unique view of the world of sports, in his second feature-length film as director, Ronnie Sandahl looks at the true story of how 16-year-old soccer talent Martin Bengtsson was sold to a major Italian club – a childhood dream that turned into a chilling nightmare. A coming-of-age story about a young man’s passionate obsession in a world where anything and anyone has a price.

Sat 20 Aug, 8pm

The Finnish film Girl Picture is about best friends Mimmi and Rönkkö who support each other unconditionally. They want to live adventurous lives, loaded with experiences and passion. Emma on the contrary has given her whole life to figure skating. Nothing gets between her and success. But when the girls meet, life opens whole new paths, and they all rocket in new directions. While Mimmi and Emma experience the earth moving effects of first love, Rönkkö is on a quest to find pleasure. Three Fridays is all it takes to turn their worlds upside down.

Nordic Film Festival is jointly presented by The Projector, the Embassy of Denmark, the Embassy of Finland, the Royal Norwegian Embassy and the Embassy of Sweden.

