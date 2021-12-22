Staying in Singapore over the holidays, but longing for a taste of the Nordics? 

If you are staying in Singapore over the holidays but find yourself longing for a taste of the Nordics, the Embassy of Denmark in Singapore has highlighted three great things with a Nordic flair happening in the city-state over Christmas.

The first event is the ‘200 years of Green Ties between Singapore and Denmark’ exhibition at Singapore Botanic gardens.

In the exhibition, you can follow the footsteps of Nathaniel Wallich, the Danish surgeon, and botanist who assisted Sir Stamford Raffles in designing Singapore’s first botanic garden 200 years ago. The exhibition also celebrates the present and future green ties between Denmark and Singapore. The exhibition is open to the public until 2 January.

Find more information here

The second event with a Nordic flair happening in Singapore over Christmas is Poinsettia Wishes at Gardens by the Bay.

As part of the annual celebration of Christmas at Gardens by the Bay – “Poinsettia Wishes” the well-loved seasonal floral display is this year inspired by traditional confectionery from the Nordic countries, with an eight-meter-tall cupcake Ferris wheel as one of the highlights. Look out for other larger-than-life delightful “treats”, such as a candied apple Christmas carriage, candy canes, and adorable gingerbread decorations in the shape of animals found in the Nordic region. Complementing the experience is a stream of “snow”, dazzling Luminarie installations, and festive plants such as poinsettias, cyclamens, skimmias, violas, hellebores, and real Christmas trees. The display is open to the public until 2 January.

Find more information here

And last but not least, the Nordic Film Festival is happening from 16 December until 26 December in Singapore.

The Nordic embassies are proud to present the third edition of the Nordic Film Festival in the city-state with a lineup of 10 films from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. The films are exclusively showing The Projector and viewers will discover a full line-up of award-winning films including the prestigious Palme d’Or, Oscar submissions, and Golden Globes nominations with stories that present life in the North and the diversity and character of its people.

See more here