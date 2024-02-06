Norway and China agreed on common goals

Norway and China made an agreement to strengthen their collaboration on safeguarding multilateralism, upholding free trade and to cooperate in issues of green cooperation.

The announcement came after China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s meeting on Monday 5. February 2024 with Norway’s Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide. Eide is the first foreign minister of a European country to visit China in 2024.

The Norwegian Foreign Minister is on a three day diplomatic visit, marking the 70th anniversary of the diplomatic relations of the two countries. Wang underlined his appreciation of the Norwegian government’s friendly view of the development in China and its adherence to the one-China principle.

Eide underlined the Norwegian commitment to free trade and international cooperation and to defend the World Trade Organization’s rules.

Source: Chinadaily.com.cn