Catholic Filipino community in Copenhagen receives holy statuette

The Catholic Filipino community in Copenhagen, Denmark, received an image of “La Virgen Milagrosa de Badoc” during Mass on 3 February 2024. It was Bishop Renato Mayugba of Laoag in the Philippines, who gifted the figurine. He pointed out that the gift is a symbol of strengthening family unity.

The statuette was handed over to the community of Filipino Catholic migrants, who were represented by an elderly couple, who were among the pioneers of Filipino migrants in Denmark. The mass was held in the Sacred Heart Church in Copenhagen, and hundreds of Filipinos came to witness the ceremony.

The Consul of the Philippines in Denmark, Domini Fangon-Kitade, witnessed the ceremony and the Catholic Bishop of Copenhagen, Czeslaw Kozon, participated in the reception, which followed the event.

