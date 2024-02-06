New international airport in northern Laos

A new international airport opened in northern Laos on 5 February 2024. The newly built airport is situated in the Bokeo province and is expected to have around two million yearly visitors.

The opening ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and Bokeo’s Governor Buakhong Nammavong. Constructions started in September 2020 to accommodate a growing number of tourist to the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone (GTSEZ), an area known for its casinos and gambling.

Bokeo International Airport is expected to strengthen air transportation with the international community, attracting foreign tourists and investments and creating more jobs in the region.

