Taiwan among affected by Scandinavian adoptions decision

Norway and Denmark have suspended international adoptions, including from Taiwan, pending an investigation into alleged illegal operations.

Social and Family Affairs Administration Director, Chien Hui-chuan, has stated that 215 children were adopted in Taiwan in 2022. 110 of them were international adoptions, including 62 to the US, 15 to Sweden, 10 to the Netherlands, and only one to both Norway and Denmark.

Taiwan claims to follow the Hague Adoption Convention and reports no illegal cases. Adoption agencies in Taiwan must adhere to specific procedures, ensuring legality. According to Chien Hui-chuan Taiwan prioritize local adoption, but it is often difficult to place older children locally, so most are adopted by families in other countries.

There have been fifteen Taiwanese children adopted to Norway since 2015, according to Child Welfare League Foundation specialist, Li Fang-ling.

The Norwegian Directorate for Children, Youth and Family Affairs said that families already assigned a child from Taiwan, Bulgaria, Colombia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Peru, the Philippines, South Africa or Thailand would be allowed to complete the adoption process, but only after an assessment by the agency.

Norway’s suspensions recommend a two-year halt to all foreign adoptions pending investigation. Denmark’s only overseas adoption agency is winding down operations due to concerns over fabricated documents and procedures. Both countries cite potential issues with children’s biological origins abroad.

Source: taipeitimes.com