Norwegian Ambassador leaving Myanmar

The Embassy of Norway has published a heart warming farewell message to Ambassador H.E. Tone Tinnes on the occasion of her term’s completion on 29 July 2020.

The statement said:

“After completing four years term in Myanmar, Ambassador Tone Tinnes is returning home to Norway.”

“During her four year term, Ambassador Tinnes has cooperated closely with different actors from public and private sector as well as the civil society and the media in the area of peace process, human rights, democratization, freedom of expression. This has brought her on travels to states and regions all over Myanmar.”



“On these travels, Ambassador Tinnes has had a chance to meet different people from this diverse society, who are working to bring people together and build a better future. She has also brought beautiful fabric back from different parts of the country, to make traditional dresses. We have gathered some pictures of the Ambassador in her longyis, to share with you.”



“All of us at the Norwegian Embassy wish the Ambassador Tinnes a safe journey home. In addition to being a knowledgeable and hard-working Ambassador, she has also been a great colleague, whom we will miss dearly.”