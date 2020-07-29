Norwegian Ambassador to ASEAN reflects his view in an exclusive interview with Voice of Vietnam

Norway’s Ambassador to ASEAN H.E. Morten Hoglund gave on 27 July 2020 the Radio Voice of Vietnam an exclusive interview on the occasion of Vietnam’s 25th anniversary of the ASEAN membership (1995-2020).

Acknowledging Vietnam’s constructive and strong contributions to the ASEAN since 1995, Ambassador Hoglund highly appreciated Vietnam’s proactive role in engaging the bloc’s partners including Norway in the ASEAN-led mechanisms. He also affirmed that Vietnam’s excellent performance of its dual roles as the ASEAN Chair and UNSC non-permanent member has shown how the ASEAN and the UN can work together to align their goals and agenda particularly on peace and security issues.

