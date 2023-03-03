Norway’s salmon sales to China more than doubled in January

Sales of Norwegian salmon in China more than doubled in January, compared to a year earlier.

China’s food and beverage sector is bouncing back after the lifting of the country’s zero-Covid policy.

Norway exported 4,017 tons of salmon to China in January. This is more than 60 percent compared to January 2022. The total sales jumped 106 percent, according to the Norwegian Seafood Council.

“I have never seen such fast growth before. I believe it is largely due to the strong recovery of the F&B sector,” Andreas Thorud, director of the council’s China arm, told Yicai Global.

Before the pandemic, between 80 percent and 90 percent of salmon sold in the country was sold by the F&B sector.

“Customs clearance measures have also been simplified, which also helps” Thorud adds.

Before, imported cold-chain food needed to be disinfected and tested for coronavirus at designated warehouses. This extended the import process significantly. Since Dec. 26, 2022, these rules have been relaxed.

Imports of seafood through Shanghai’s Pudong International Airport, surged by double digits in January. This might also be due to January being the month where the Chinese New Year fell, compared to a year earlier.

Source: yicaiglobal.com