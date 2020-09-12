Norwegian embassy invites young Vietnamese to join Logo Design Contest.

The Norwegian Embassy launches a logo contest to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Norway and Vietnam (1971-2021).

Contest conditions:

Period: From 10 September to 15 October 2020

Eligibility: Young Vietnamese people under 30 years old including children

Email for submissions: emb.hanoi@mfa.no

Date of announcement of the final results: 25 November 2020

Prizes: A special gift, interesting souvenirs, and certificates of appreciation from Norwegian Ambassador Grete Lochen.

