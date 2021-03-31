Norway urges its citizens to leave Myanmar

Norway’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has joined other countries in urging its citizens in Myanmar to leave the country due to security concerns with the recent escalations of violence.

The recent statement from the Foreign Ministry reads, “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises against all travel to Myanmar. Norwegian citizens who are in Myanmar are encouraged to leave the country”. The Ministry also encourages its citizens in the country to avoid public gatherings as well as follow the media and advice from local authorities. Due to uncertainty about the supply situation, one should have stocks of necessary food, water, fuel, and cash.”

Ine Eriksen Søreide, Norway’s Minister of Foreign also recently published a statement in which she demands that the violence in the country must stop.

According to the statement published on Norway’s foreign ministry’s website, the minister states, “Killing of own citizens by security forces on Armed Forces Day contradicts any claim that Tatmadaw is acting in the interest of the Myanmar people. This violence must stop immediately and power must be returned to democratically elected leaders without delay.”