Vietnam – Norway: Promoting bilateral cooperation in the field of seafood

From February 28 to March 1, 2023, Mr. Erling Rimestad, Secretary of State of the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs will pay a visit to Vietnam. On this occasion, the Norwegian Embassy in Vietnam and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Vietnam will coordinate to organize a workshop on the topic “Vietnam – Norway: Cooperation opportunities in the fields of aquaculture and seafood export” in Hanoi, according to the information from the Norwegian Embassy in Vietnam.

The event is organized to further strengthen the bilateral cooperation relationship between Norway and Vietnam in the field of aquaculture, introducing Norwegian-branded seafood products to the Vietnamese market; seeking new cooperation opportunities in aquaculture and seafood processing and exporting.

Participating in the event will be: Mr. Erling Rimestad, Secretary of State of the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Mr. Phung Duc Tien, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of Vietnam; Ms. Hilde Solbakken, Norwegian Ambassador to Vietnam and representatives of a number of Norwegian and Vietnamese agencies, businesses.

Norway is a country with the leading fishing and aquaculture industry in the world. Meanwhile, Vietnam is a country with great potential in the field of marine aquaculture associated with the orientation of sustainable development and environmental protection. The two countries have cooperated in the fisheries sector for nearly 40 years. Norway helped Vietnam to develop the first Law on Fisheries in 2003; supporting the survey of aquatic resources; coordinate in research, training in the fisheries sector.

According to the Norwegian Embassy in Vietnam, the Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC) is planning to expand the export of Norwegian seafood products to the Vietnamese market, starting from 2023.

It is known that there are more than 10 Norwegian businesses operating in Vietnam in this field, from developing breeding stock (Pharmaq), to providing technological means and solutions for industrial marine farming (Scale AQ), by-product processing (MOWI).

Source: https://thitruongvietnam.vn/thuong-mai/viet-nam–na-uy-thuc-day-hop-tac-song-phuong-trong-linh-vuc-thuy-san-530222.html