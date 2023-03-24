Nordic countries share experiences in green solutions to Vietnam

The Nordic Embassies in Vietnam of Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden recently organized a seminar in Ho Chi Minh City this week to share with Vietnam their experiences in green solutions to circular economy, waste management, and policy implications.

According to Tuoitre News, representatives of the Nordic region shared policies and initiatives to promote sustainable development.

The Danish Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolai Prytz and Norwegian Ambassador to Vietnam Hilde Solbakken were also present at the event.

Highlights of how Nordic countries manage waste and reduce plastic pollution included the implementation of private-sector driven innovations, promoting circular economy knowledge in educational materials and courses, as well as creating projects that will assist them in achieving their goals, for instance, the “Green Industrial Initiative” project and the “Ocean Plastic Turned into an Opportunity in Circular Economy” project from Norway.

Vietnam has made a commitment on achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, therefore, learning from the ones who have had experiences in the fields is essential.

The Nordic countries and Vietnam would certainly strengthen their partnerships and collaborate in green transitions to succeed in their goal for a sustainable future.

Source: https://tuoitrenews.vn/news/society/20230323/nordic-countries-share-circular-economy-waste-management-solutions-with-vienam/72229.html