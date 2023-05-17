Swedish man found dead in Udon Thani Thailand

A 65-year-old Swedish man, Joe Hassan, was found dead in his house in Udon Thani, Thailand earlier this week.

According to police, they predicted that Hassan had been dead for approximately a week.

At the scene, the foreign man was found wearing only his underwear, with no signs of injury. There were also cans of beer left in his bed, reported The Thaiger.

Currently, the cause of his death is under investigation.

Source: https://thethaiger.com/news/national/dead-body-of-swedish-man-found-in-house-in-isaan