Danish company hosts “Global Diabetes Walk” in Philippines

The Danish company, Novo Nordisk, recently hosted the Global Diabetes Walk in the Philippines to celebrate the World Diabetes Day on Monday, 14 November 2022.

“The Embassy continues to support local initiatives to drive diabetes education among patients and healthcare professionals and to promote overall health and wellbeing among Filipinos,” writes the Embassy of Denmark in the Philippines Facebook page.

Joining the event were many participants and also the Danish Ambassador Franz-Michael Melbin.

Source: https://web.facebook.com/DenmarkinthePhilippines/videos/410852404454178/