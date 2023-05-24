Norwegian artist Peder Elias to perform in Taiwan

The Norwegian artist, Peder Elias, announced on his social media that he will perform at “So Wonderful Festival” in Taoyuan, Taiwan on 3 June 2023.

Elias is known from his hits like “Bonfire” and “Better Alone.” Also, he has collaborated with multiple K-pop artists.

Citing Taiwan News, Elias admitted during an interview with Taiwanese media that many of his songs were written when he was in a bad mood, potentially leading many of his lyrics to be somber and downbeat.

Though, he believes that when the audience hears his songs, they will feel better.

Elias shared his excitement about coming to Taiwan, saying he has viewed a number of photos and videos about the country.

Plus, trying Taiwanese food and venturing out to a night market are on his lists.

If you are interested to join Peder Elias at his show in June, please visit here for more information.

