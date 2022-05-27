Norwegian cruise line cancels all Asia sailings from October 2022 to April 2023

The cruise line, Norwegian Sun, cancelled all it’s sailings to Asian destinations from 11 October 2022 to 25 April 2023, a news report said earlier this week.

This cancellation includes departures from homeports being Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Hong Kong; and Laem Chabang, Thailand.

The ship will instead be repositioned to Europe for that period and will offer round trip sailings to the Canary Islands.

In a letter sent to booked guests and travel partners the cruise line announced the cancellation and it stated that: “Given challenging and inconsistent local travel restrictions related to the public health environment in Asia, we have made the decision to reposition Norwegian Sun from Asia to Europe.”

“We understand the desire to travel now more than ever, so we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” the email concluded.