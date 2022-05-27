Philippines’ ECOP and Confederation of Danish Industry create bipartite mechanism to aid labor management relations

The Employers Confederation of the Philippines (ECOP) concluded its implementation of a project on “Strengthening Bipartite Relations at the National and Enterprise Levels” in partnership with its counterpart organization in Denmark, the Confederation of Danish Industry (DI).

The project, which started in 2018, sought to institutionalize a functioning bipartite mechanism for joint policy positions at the national level and further enhance labor-management relations among unionized companies. A Leaders Forum (LF), consisting of the heads of the country’s largest labor federations and business organizations, was established for this purpose.

In addition to ECOP, the other business organizations in the LF are the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) and the Philippine Exporters Confederation (PHILEXPORT).

According to a news report, a spokesman said that providing a voice for workers has helped in giving them confidence and reassurance that they can return to work safely and their welfare is prioritized by their employers. In turn, businesses are rewarded with a productive workforce despite the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.