Indonesia connected to the EU’s Digital COVID Certificate system

Vaccinated citizens from Indonesia can now travel to European Union Member Countries, the media has reported, without additional entry restrictions. The EU now recognizes vaccination certificates issued by Indonesian authorities as equivalent to those issued by the member states.

Denmark, Finland and Sweden are three EU Member Countries that Indonesian travelers can visit once again.

An EU delegation to Indonesia and Brunei Darussalam on 20 May said in a statement that the move was “good news for Indonesian and European travelers.”

“EU and Indonesia have agreed on the mutual recognition of their COVID vaccine certificates. This means that, when entering the EU or travelling between the EU Member States, holders of the Indonesian vaccine certificate can use it under the same conditions as people holding the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC),” the statement explains.

It further points out that people holding the EU Digital COVID Certificate can also enter Indonesia restriction-free.