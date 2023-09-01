Norwegian Embassy in Bangkok: New income documentation requirements

The Royal Norwegian Embassy in Bangkok and consulates in Pattaya and Phuket has been forced to change the document requirement for confirmation of annual income on a short notice.

“Norwegian citizens in Thailand may need confirmation of their income/pension from Norway in connection with the extension of a one-year visa. In this connection, they ask the embassy to confirm annual income/pension. As it is the annual income that needs to be confirmed, we have required presentation of the latest annual statement from NAV or the latest tax return. The Embassy has changed its practice and will no longer calculate future income based on documentation of monthly payments,” they write in on their Facebook page.

This means Norwegian citizens with residence in Thailand who wish to extent their one-year visa will have to send a copy of their passport photo page as well as a copy of their latest annual statement from NAV or latest tax return to the embassy.

Furthermore, if one chooses to send the documents by post, it will take approximately four weeks before you receive the confirmation. It is therefore important to be out in good time before the visa is due for renewal.

More information can be found here.