Friends of Norway invited to learn how to cook traditional Singaporean dishes

SCCCI Career Women’s Group is inviting friends of the Norwegian embassy to share the love of the Singapore Culture by participating in the virtual LIVE cooking demonstration with Chef David Low, to prepare a traditional Malay dish “Mee Siam”.

Mee Siam, which means “Siamese noodle” in Malay, is a dish of thin rice vermicelli, originating from Maritime Southeast Asia, popular in Singapore and Malaysia. It is said to have originated from the Malay community. As the name suggests, it is inspired or adapted from Thai flavours. In Singapore, it is served with spicy, sweet and sour light gravy. The gravy is made from a rempah spice paste, tamarind, taucheo (salted soybean) and is typically garnished with shredded omelette, scallions, bean sprouts, garlic chives, and lime wedges.

