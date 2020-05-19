General news, Norway, Singapore

Norwegian embassy Singapore invited all to share fun 17 May moment digitally

Ludwig & Alba getting ready for 17 May with an Asian twist. Photo: Norwegian embassy Singapore

The Royal embassy of Norwegian in Singapore invites all Norwegians (and friends of Norway) celebrating Constitution day on 17 May to join a fun photo challenge. Since Singapore is currently in Circuit Breaker measures to curb numbers of Covid-19 infection along with many countries, This way Norwegians, families and friends living in Singapore can share fun moments digitally and in your homes this year.

17. Mai er vi så glad i (with sound ON) https://spoti.fi/2YPlgOU and yes… we have a trampoline in our living room 😆 #Covid19 Circuit Breaker measures in Singapore #17MayNorwegiansAbroad #NorwayinSG Photo: Vanja S. Gleditsch / Norwegian Embassy Singapore.

The challenge rule is:

1. share your celebrations photos or video on Facebook and tag #17MayNorwegiansAbroad and #NorwayinSG

2.make the post “public” – in order for this initiative to go worldwide

The winner of the challenge will recieve a goodie-bag prize from Sjømannskirken i Singapore. This challenge is In collaboration with Sjømannskirken i Singapore, NBAS – Norwegian Business Association Singapore, Innovation Norway Asia supporting #stayhomeforSG

