Norwegian TGS announces major 3D reprocessing program in Malaysia

TGS, a Norwegian global energy data and intelligence provider, has announced the initiation of the 20,347 square kilometers Malaysia Stage 2 Regional 3D reprocessing.

In combination with the 16,957 square kilometers Stage 1 project, the data coverage represents one of the largest multi-client 3D reprocessing projects in Asia.

The thirty-two 3D seismic surveys will be reprocessed in Stage 2. It will grant oil and gas companies access to a modern regional scale dataset.

In line with Malaysia’s carbon-neutral goal of 2050, the expansion of the dataset will allow identification of new exploration of Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) opportunities.

“Through the latest stage of our extensive 3D reprocessing project, we continue to back exploration across the Malay Basin to enhance future exploration and help address gas supply challenges,” said Kristian Johansen, TGS CEO.

The project is supported by industry funding. The final products are expected in mid-2025, although temporary products will be available earlier.

