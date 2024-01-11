Thailand seeks to ban recreational cannabis use

Thailand, the first Southeast Asian nation to decriminalize cannabis in 2021, is now seeking public opinion on a draft bill to outlaw recreational cannabis use. The move comes after a year of flourishing marijuana-related businesses and concerns about insufficient regulation.

The proposed legislation, published by the health ministry, aims to restrict cannabis use to medical and health purposes only. Fines of up to 60,000 baht are proposed for recreational use, with potential jail terms for advertising or marketing such use. The draft also imposes stricter penalties for unlicensed cannabis farming.

The fate of existing weed shops remains unclear. Thailand’s public has until January 23 to provide feedback before the cabinet and parliament consider the draft.

The shift towards stricter regulations comes 18 months after the historic decriminalization of cannabis in Thailand. The new legislation, backed by the conservative coalition government, seeks to reverse the trend of recreational cannabis use that had become widespread in the country.

The government’s decision to reconsider regulations has sparked disappointment among cannabis advocates. The supporters stress the importance of public involvement in shaping the future of cannabis policies in the country.

Source: Reuters