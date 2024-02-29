Norwegian King feeling better in Malaysia

Yesterday King Harald of Norway was hospitalized in Malaysia due to an infection. Today the royal physician states that the King is recovering. This was published as part of an official statement from the Norwegian Royal family.

The statement also explains that the King will have to stay at the hospital in Langkawi, Malaysia, for a couple of days, and it is still unsure when he will be able to travel home.

The Swedish Crown Prince Haakon also made a public statement to reporters yesterday, 28. February 2024, about his fathers health:

“We spoke to my mother and father this morning. It seems that his health was a little better,” he said.

The King is being treated at the Sultanah Maliha Hospital on the Malaysian resort island.

King Harald of Norway is the oldest ruling monarch in Europe. He turned 87 years old just earlier this month.

Source: Bangkok Post and DR