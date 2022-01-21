The Norwegian Royal family confirm they will not travel to the Beijing Olympics

The Norwegian Royal family has announced that they will be watching the Olympics and Paralympics in Beijing on TV, media Nordre reports.

The decision is based on the strict travel and infection control rules that will apply during the Winter Games in China. Usually, representatives of the royal family are present at the Olympics.

In a statement, the Norwegian Royal Family informs NTB, “This year, the Royal Family will follow the Winter Olympics and cheer on the Norwegian athletes in front of the TV screen. The royal family, like large parts of Norway, will follow the games with great zeal “.

“The Olympics and the Paralympic Games in Beijing will not take place with international audiences, and the very strict travel and infection control rules during the Olympics have made a visit to the Games difficult to carry out. As a result, there will, unfortunately, be no presence from the Royal Family during the Olympic or Paralympic Games in Beijing 2022. The Royal Family wishes the Norwegian athletes and support staff good luck in Beijing!” the statement continues.

The Norwegian government has on the other hand stated that they will send representatives during the winter games.