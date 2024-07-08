Norwegian man arrested for alleged spying

A thirtyseven years old man has been arrested for suspected spying. The man is allegedly spying on behalf of China which he frequently visits.

The man, Ciwan Maksut Can, is of Kurdish background, bus was born and raised in Norway. He got his master’s degree in South Africa and went on to achieve his doctorate at the Fudan University in Shanghai.

According to the Senior Advisor at the Security Services (PST) the man has been charged with violating section 122 and 126 of the Criminal Code which concernes serious intelligence activities against state secrets and so on.

Breaching with these paragraphs can results in up to 10 years in prison.

Ciwan Maksut Can was arrested earlier this week.

Source: Kina Media