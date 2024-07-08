Danish Seamen’s Church runs through the hills of Singapore

The Danish Seamen’s Church in Singapore hosted a communal running event Yesterday, 7 July 2024. The event is hosted regularly where whoever whish to, can join the run and gather for breakfast afterwards.

Yesterday four participated in the run, and they ran in Mount Faber. Afterwards they gathered for breakfast and coffee.

The Danish Seamen’s Church in Singapore announces on their Facebook page, that there will be no organised running in August, but that they will return on 8 September 2024 at 8 am.

Source: Facebook page of The Danish Seamen’s Church in Singapore