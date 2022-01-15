Norwegian man dies in fall from a condo in Pattaya 

A 63-year-old Norwegian man has died after falling from the fifth floor of his condominium in Jomtien Beach, Pattaya on 11 January.

According to reports, the man identified as Roy Edgar Sweby, was found by Security guard Kwanchai Chalee on the second-floor awning at his condo Thip Condo in Jomtien.

Mr. Kwanchai Chalee reportedly heard a loud bang while he was performing his normal duties at the condominium. He was alerted to the location of the body by another resident who had seen the body falling. The report says that other residents had also seen a man falling from an upper floor and landing a few floors below.

Police say there was no sign of struggle in Roy’s apartment.

The Thaiger writes that according to the police, Norwegian Roy Edgar Sweby is the third foreigner to die from a fall from a building in Pattaya this week.

The cause of death is yet to be determined and as part of the investigation, CCTV footage will be reviewed, Pattaya police chief Kulchart Kulchai said.