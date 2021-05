On 4 May 2021 the embassy of Sweden Introduced Global Bugs Asia, a Thai-Swedish Joint Venture who develops different kinds of yummy protein from crickets!

Apart from being high in protein, insects are a more sustainable alternative to traditional livestock and has been called “the protein source of the future”. Moreover, it also helps farmers raise their income.

Have you tried eating crickets? Could you share your experience?

Read more about cricket farming in Thailand and Global Bugs here.