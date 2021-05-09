The Nordics stands for Myanmar

On 6 May 2021 the Danish embassy released a statement from Myanmar, that reads:

Joint Nordic Statement on Women’s Full Enjoyment of Human Rights

(English Below)

အမျိုးသမီးများနှင့် မိန်းကလေးငယ်များ၏ လူ့အခွင့်အရေးအတွက် လုပ်ဆောင်နေကြသည့် မြန်မာနိုင်ငံရှိ အဖွဲ့အစည်းများ၏ အရေးပါသည့် လုပ်ဆောင်ချက်များအား မိမိတို့ နောဒစ်နိုင်ငံများ ဖြစ်ကြသည့် ဒိန်းမတ်၊ ဖင်လန်၊ နော်ဝေနှင့် ဆွီဒင်နိုင်ငံတို့မှ ချီးကျူးလိုသည့်အပြင် ထိုအဖွဲ့အစည်း များအား ကူညီပံ့ပိုးပြီး အတူတကွ ရပ်တည်ခွင့်ရသည့်အတွက်လည်း များစွာ ဂုဏ်ယူမိပါသည်။

ဖမ်းဆီးထိန်းသိမ်းထားသည့် မိန်းကလေးများ လိင်ပိုင်းဆိုင်ရာနှင့် ဂျဲန်ဒါ အခြေပြု အကြမ်းဖက်မှုများ ကျူးလွန် ခံနေရကြောင်း လတ်တလော သတင်းများ ကြားသိရသည့်အတွက် မိမိတို့အနေဖြင့် များစွာစိုးရိမ်ပူပန်မိသဖြင့် မည်သည့် လိင်ပိုင်းဆိုင်ရာနှင့် ဂျဲန်ဒါအခြေပြု အကြမ်းဖက်မှုများကိုမဆို ချက်ချင်း ရပ်တန့်ရန် တောင်းဆိုပါသည်။ ဖမ်းဆီး ထိန်းသိမ်း ခံထားရသူ အားလုံးအတွက် သင့်တော်သည့် ကျန်းမာရေးပြုစုစောင့်ရှောက်မှု ခွင့်ပြုရန်နှင့် ထိုသူတို့၏ လူ့အခွင့်အရေး များအား လေးစားလိုက်နာရန်လည်း တောင်းဆိုပါသည်။

ထင်ရှားသည့် အမျိုးသမီးရေး တက်ကြွလှုပ်ရှားသူ မသင်းသင်းအောင် အပါအဝင် လူ့အခွင့်အရေး ကာကွယ်စောင့်ရှောက်သူ အားလုံးကို ဂျဲန်ဒါ တန်းတူညီမျှခွင့်အတွက် လုပ်ဆောင်နေသည့် ၎င်းတို့ အလုပ်များ ဆက်လက် လုပ်ဆောင် နိုင်စေရေး ခြွင်းချက်မရှိ အမြန်ဆုံး ပြန်လွှတ်ပေးရန် တောင်းဆိုပါသည်။

The Nordic countries Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden applaud the important work of many organisations in Myanmar working for women’s and girls’ full enjoyment of human rights, and we are proud to support and stand in solidarity with them.

We are extremely concerned about recent reports of sexual and gender-based violence used against detainees and call for all forms of sexual and gender-based violence to be immediately stopped. We urge that all detainees must be allowed proper health care and for their human rights to be respected.

We call for the immediate and unconditional release of all human rights defenders, including prominent women’s rights activist Thin Thin Aung, so that they can continue their important work for gender equality in Myanmar.