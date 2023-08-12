Community news / Norway

King Harald and Queen Sonja has visited flood-affected areas

by Miabell Mallikka

Eastern Norway has been hit by one of the worst floods in over 20 years. King Harald and Queen Sonja visited the flooded area in the Drammen region that has been wrecked by the storm “Hans”.

The royal couple started their visit in Mjøndalen, after the King had attended his weekly Council of state. Here, the floodings were also the main topic.

The extreme weather has affected areas in southern Norway as well as parts of Sweden. The storm has been causing landslides, floods and damage to infrastructure and property, especially in the Norwegian counties of Innlandet and Viken. In Norway, 4.000 people have been evacuated and two dams have collapsed.

The visit of the king and queen was announced just hours before it took place on Friday, August 11.

Source: newmyroyls.com

