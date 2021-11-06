Two job openings at Team Norway in Singapore

Team Norway in Singapore can offer a great Norwegian-Singaporean work environment, engaged colleagues, close collaboration with both the Norwegian business community, diplomatic corps, and government, and of course their Singaporean counterparts.

Team Norway in Singapore is currently hiring two positions, both with an application deadline of 10 November.

About the positions:

NBAS – Norwegian Business Association Singapore is looking for a part-time Digital engagement manager – the position is on a 40 percent part-time basis and suitable for persons without the need for a work permit in Singapore.

Find more information here

The Norwegian Embassy is seeking a student intern for a 6 months internship position – a great opportunity for the right candidate to get first-hand knowledge about the work at an Embassy, and to acquire practical and diverse work experience: business promotion, political and diplomatic work, social media responsibility, event organization and management, consular assistance, cultural collaborations and many more.

Find more information here