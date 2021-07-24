NPA Vietnam thanks Norway with update on its important work in Thua Thien Hue province

In a recent update, the Norwegian People’s Aid in Vietnam shares the organization’s latest work while thanking Norway and the United States for supporting the important work the Labour Movement’s Humanitarian Solidarity Organization is able to do in Thua Thien Hue province, Vietnam.

NPA Vietnam’s teams in Thua Thien province were on 16 July able to safely destroy a 750-pound bomb. NPA Vietnam writes that the large bomb was reported to NPA hotline phone number by a construction company in A Luoi district, who unearthed the bomb while building a road to the Hong Van border gate.

NPA’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team investigated the report and conducted a render safe procedure to ensure the bomb was safe to move, before transporting it to the central demolition site in Phong Dien district and safely destroying it, NPA Vietnam explains.

“Thanks to the governments of the United States and Norway for supporting this important work, saving lives, and making it possible to safely continue development projects in Thua Thien Hue province,” NPA Vietnam writes.