Norwegian salmon brand is ready for South East Asia

Norwegian salmon brand Salma pushes themselves back into the Asian market after initial efforts were disrupted by the pandemic.

During the Seafood Expo Asia (SEA) event which was held from 11-13 September 2023 in Singapore, Salma Export Director Johnny Haaberg says the brand wishes to increase their sales in Asia. Specifically the markets in both Hong Kong, Singapore, Korea, Japan and Thailand.

He explained how their premium salmon products such as single fresh loin or fillet has gained popularity both in Norway but also all over Northern Europe, which is why they are ready to expand their brand.

Spread the succes

“Now we are trying to have the same success here in Asia. This is start of this, to promote it. It’s the first time after Covid that we are ‘out of the house’ again,” Haaberg said.

The brand also developed a new ‘salmon burger’ product, and all of its products are sashimi-quality, meaning it can be eaten raw. Ideal for costumers who want to make sushi, poke bowls or likewise, where raw fish is necessary. And perhaps that will fit well into the Asian market, Haaberg believes.

““It’s actually more adapted to the Asian market from the start. The tradition of eating salmon raw has existed much longer here,” he said.

Source: Seafood Source