Norwegian delegation visited the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City’s People’s Committee

Last week, Norway’s Ambassador to Vietnam Grete Lochen, together with the Norwegian Honorary Consul Mr. Arild Haugan, paid a courtesy visit to the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City’s People’s Committee, Mr. Phan Van Mai.

The Norwegian Embassy in Hanoi shares that the pair were warmly welcome by the City’s Chairman and had a very good meeting. The guest and the host discussed numerous issues including the City’s plan for the coming time for green economic recovery after the Covid pandemic, resumption of tourism, trade development, etc.

Ambassador Lochen also shared with Chairman Phan Van Mai Norway’s priorities including green and blue economic development, renewable energy including offshore wind, and circular economy.

The South of Vietnam including Ho Chi Minh City is now home to many Norwegian companies including VARD (shipbuilding), Yara (fertilizer), Jotun (paint), etc. With the City’s priorities for building back better and greener, this will be an attractive destination for foreign investors including Norwegian companies, the Embassy notes.