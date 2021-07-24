Nio’s shipment of EV’s is en route to Norway 

The Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio has shipped its first batch of flagship ES8 SUVs to Norway, the company said on 22 July.

The shipment is a key step in Nio’s expansion into Europe with Norway widely considered as the most EV-friendly country in the world.

The electric seven-seater sports utility vehicles were dispatched from Shanghai Waigaoqiao Port to Norway on 20 July. Nio did not disclose the number of units that it has shipped to Norway but deliveries are expected to commence in September.

Nio is not the first Chinese EV maker breaking into the Norwegian market and the company’s rival Xpeng Inc has been shipping electric vehicles to Norway since December. Xpeng Inc also plans to drive expansion into Europe, followed by the U.S.

Source: BENZINGA