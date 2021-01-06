Thai Nordic Golf Society and TFCC organize first game of the year

Thai Nordic Golf Society announced the date for first game of the year to be played at Laem Chabang International Country Club on 30th January 2021

In a letter to members of TFCC, SSS and TNGS, the Board said:

“Despite the current Covid situation in Thailand, Golf courses are still open for play and we are still planning to host the TFCC/TNGS Finnish New Year Cup 2021 @ Laem Chabang International Country Club in Chonburi.

We are following the governments announcements on a daily basis and will keep you posted if there is any changes.

Members should sign up either through the invitation e-mail or through the portal, if you have not received the invitation yet, please contact us by e-mail.

Guest can be signed up by members or by sending an e-mail.

If you need any assistance in signing up yourself or guest please do not hesitate to contact us by email and/or visit our Facebook site where there is Video’s on how to sign up and use members portal.

If you want to know who else is signed up you can see that through the members portal.

We are pleased to announce that the dinner after the tournament will be at the Golf Club and kindly sponsored by Valmet Company Limited and Aneo Software Ltd.

Looking forward to seeing you all at the Finnish New Year cup 2021, 30th January 2021 @Laem Chabang International Country Club, for more details please see the Finnish New Year cup 2021 invitation

Special thanks to the sponsors of the Finnish New Year Cup 2021

hosted by Thai Finnish Chamber of Commerce & TNGS

Best Regards

The Board

Scandinavian Society Siam