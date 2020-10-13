Thai Nordic Golf Society releases the result of the Danish Bakery & Dali Cup 2020

The Thai Nordic Golf Society announced the result of the “Danish Bakery & Deli Cup 2020” played on 3 October. The match was the 2ndTee off for the 2020/2021 season at the Thai Nordic Golf Society (TNGS) Danish Bakery & Deli Cup 2020, kindly sponsored by Danish Bakery & Deli Bangkok.

35 Golfers were ready for Tee Off at The Vintage Club and the tournament was opened by Senior Captain Henrik Friis who briefed the Golfers on Playing formats at the tournament as well as for the season.

The results have been posted to the TNGS website at the Leader Board Season 2020/2021

The Winners of the Wissen & Co Ltd Cup 2020 is as follow and more photo’s and details can be found at TNGS WEBSITE

Winner of the Gold Flight series Danish Bakery & Deli Cup 2020

Mr. Jari Laakkonen, Team Finland, 40 Stableford points & 3 birdies

Winner of the Silver Flight series Danish Bakery & Deli Cup 2020

Mr. P-O Lundqvist Allwin, Team Sweden, 35 Stableford points

Winner of the Callaway Flight Danish Bakery & Deli Cup 2020

Ms. Tam Amodio, (37 Stableford points, using Callaway system)

Five Nations Cup 2020 / 2021 season standings

Looking forward to seeing you all at the SSS 100 Years Cup, 14 November 2020 @Muang Kaew Golf Club for more details please see the SSS 100 Years Cup Invitation

Best Regards

Captains Team

Thai Nordic Golf Society