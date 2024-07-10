PH game developers earn $9.20M in Sweden

Game development studios from the Philippines generated US $9.2 million in revenue at the game developer conference “Nordic Game 2024” in Sweden. The good news was announced by the Philippine’s Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

The Nordic Game is one of Europe’s top game developer conferences and it is the second time a Filipino delegation takes part. Last year, the delegation from the Philippines generated export sales of US $1.67 million. This years delegation consisted of developers from the companies Arclight Lab Inc., GameOps Inc., Neun Farben, Top Peg Animation Inc. and Startrace Studios OPC.

The delegation was organized by the Department of Trade and Industry-Export Marketing Bureau (DTI-EMB) an the International Trade Center through the Arise Plus Philippines Project. The Director of DTI-EMB Bianca Sykimte recognized the European support for the game development in the Philippines through the ARISE Plus Philippines Project.

“Their technical support in building the capacity of our game developers to expand to new markets has been instrumental to the sector’s growth,” Bianca Sykimte said.

The ARISE Plus Philippines began in March 2021 and is a four-year project to enhance the competitiveness of the Philippine exports. It was funded by the European Union and costs 5.8 million euros.

Source: the Manilla Times