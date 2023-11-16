Philippine Airlines now flies to Copenhagen

It will be easier now to catch a flight from the Philippines to the Danish capital, Copenhagen. This is due to Philippine Airlines (PAL) signing a codeshare partnership with Singapore Airlines (SIA), where the airlines agree to sell seats on each other’s flights.

This means one can now fly from the Philippines to both Copenhagen, Milan, Frankfurt, Paris, Rome and Zurich with PAL. And the links to both the Danish and Italian capitals are the first ever by a Philippine carrier, PAL said.

The agreement will start in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Source: ABS-CBN News