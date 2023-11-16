Want to get married in Thailand as a Dane? Here’s what to know

The Embassy of Denmark in Thailand has gathered information about marriage in Thailand for Danish citizens on its website.

On its Facebook page, the embassy stresses how marriage in Thailand must be performed at a local district office – named “amphur” – to be legally valid. Certain documents will also be required by the Thai authorities, which the embassy then needs to issue.

So if you wish or plan to get married in Thailand, make sure you are aware of the whole procedure and what is required right here.