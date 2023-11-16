Community news / Denmark / Thailand

Want to get married in Thailand as a Dane? Here’s what to know

- by Sofie Rønnelund - Leave a Comment
Photo: Embassy of Denmark in Thailand

The Embassy of Denmark in Thailand has gathered information about marriage in Thailand for Danish citizens on its website.

On its Facebook page, the embassy stresses how marriage in Thailand must be performed at a local district office – named “amphur” – to be legally valid. Certain documents will also be required by the Thai authorities, which the embassy then needs to issue.

So if you wish or plan to get married in Thailand, make sure you are aware of the whole procedure and what is required right here.

Related posts:

Finnish prime minister divorces husband Danish Ambassador promoted biking in Bangkok Denmark and Thailand holds meeting of political consultation Meet the Danish Embassy in Phnom Penh

About Sofie Rønnelund

Sofie Roennelund is a journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Sofie Rønnelund

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *