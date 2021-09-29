Tillykke Denmark – Mabuhay Philippines on 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations

On 28 September, the Embassy of Denmark in the Philippines celebrated the establishment of diplomatic relations between Denmark and the Philippines exactly 75 years ago to the date.

According to the Embassy, the reopening of the Danish Embassy in Manila in 2015 and the opening of the Philippine Embassy in Copenhagen in 2019 further strengthened the two nations’ political, economic, and cultural ties.

“This year’s celebration is anchored on the shared vision of sustainable growth embedded in our bilateral relations. As we commemorate this historic milestone, we look forward to many more years of continued partnership! Tillykke, Denmark! Mabuhay, Philippines!,” the Embassy said.