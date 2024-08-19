General news / Hong Kong / Sweden

SwedCham in Hong Kong event: Welcome (back) to Hong Kong

Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong invites their members and friends to a meet and greet on August 28, 2024, from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm.  The event will be at Fikafabriken in Sai Ying Pun. There will be served Swedish favorites like meatballs, sandwiches, and baked goods.

SwedCham will provide wine, cake, coffee or whatever you may prefer.

The Swedish-inspired coffee shop offers a relaxed environment to catch up with friends, make new connections, and enjoy a taste of Sweden in Hong Kong. Pets are welcome too.

